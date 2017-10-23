Mariah Carey Drops New Track ‘The Star’

Mariah Carey has dropped her new track “The Star.” The song is pulled from the upcoming holiday film of the same name. Mimi previously made headlines this month with a preview of the track in the form of a lyric video. She broke news of the official release earlier this week via social media writing: “Surprise! My new Christmas song THE STAR is out now! #TheStarMovie.” On the track, she sings: “Follow your heart, it’s Christmas,” Carey sings. “Follow that star above you/ Should the world try to break you down/ There is one who waits for you/ Though you can’t see him now/ Thunder and rain surrounds you/ But His love’s just a breath away.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «