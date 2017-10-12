Mariah Carey To Embark On Australian Tour

Mariah Carey has confirmed plans for a tour of Australia and New Zealand. The run is set to kick off at Auckland’s Spark Arena on February 1, 2018 and will continue through February 10 when she’ll wrap things up in Sydney. The run comes as an extension of her ongoing #1’s tour. One omission from her itinerary will be an appearance at her ex-fiance James Packer’s casino in Melbourne. The pair announced their spit earlier this year amidst a string or rumors accusing both sides of ruining the courtship. Reps for Mimi dispelled the rumors, however, noting: “Mariah and James had a fight in Greece, and have not seen each other since,” her spokesperson told ET at the time. “The fight was not because of any cheating allegations or excessive spending by Mariah.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «