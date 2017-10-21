Mariah Carey’s L.A. Home Burglarized

Mariah Carey’s mansion has reportedly been burglarized, leading to the theft of $50,000 worth of items, TMZ reports. TMZ states that law enforcement sources report Carey’s home was hit around 3am Thursday and it appears they got in through a window or door on an upper floor. A ladder was found in the backyard. “Surprisingly, we’re told the crooks didn’t make off with any fabulous jewelry. Instead, they bagged up $50k worth of purses and sunglasses. Here’s the thing, as expensive as Mimi’s taste is, that’s probably less than 10 items total,” TMZ reports. “In any event, we’re told no one was home at the time, Mariah is in NYC, and although the burglars tripped a silent alarm. Her security didn’t discover the break-in until about 6 or 7am.” An investigation into the burglary is ongoing. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «