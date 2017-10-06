Maroon 5 Reveal Red Pill Blues Track List

Maroon 5 has released the track listing for their upcoming new album Red Pill Blues. Red Pill Blues features 10 songs, opening with a track titled “Best 4 U.” Maroon 5’s current single, “What Lovers Do” featuring SZA is also on the album, as well as collaborations with Julia Michaels (“Help Me Out”), LunchMoney Lewis (“Who I Am”), and A$AP Rocky (“Whiskey”). Red Pill Blues will be released on November 3. The album will be the band’s first since V, which was released in August of 2014. Red Pill Blues track list: 1. “Best 4 U” 2. “What Lovers Do” feat. SZA 3. “Wait” 4. “Lips on You” 5. “Bet My Heart” 6. “Help Me Out” with Julia Michaels 7. “Who I Am” feat. LunchMoney Lewis 8. “Whiskey” feat. A$AP Rocky 9. “Girls Like You” 10. “Closure” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «