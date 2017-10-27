Maroon 5 To Embark On North American Tour

Maroon 5 have confirmed plans for a North American headlining tour. The run will come in support of the band’s forthcoming new release Red Pill Blues and kicks off on May 30th in Tacoma, Washington. The run will conclude with a pair of shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City in October. The new album is set to drop on November 3 and includes the singles “Don’t Wanna Know” with Kendrick Lamar, “Cold” with Future, “What Lovers Do” with SZA and “Whiskey” with A$AP Rocky. “What Lovers Do” is out this week and sits at number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Maroon 5 Red Pill Blues Tour Dates May 30 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome June 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena June 2 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center June 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum June 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena June 9 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center June 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center June 12 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center June 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center June 16 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena June 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center September 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena September 9 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center September 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center September 13 – St Louis, MO @ ScottTrade Center September 14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center September 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center September 18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center September 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse September 22 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center September 23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena September 25 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena September 27 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre September 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena September 30 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena October 2 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena October 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center October 6 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center October 7 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden October 10 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center October 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center October 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden October 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «