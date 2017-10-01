Meghan Trainor To Produce Broken Record

Meghan Trainor will serve as executive producer for Broken Record, a new girl group drama at ABC. She will also provide new original music for the show. Mark Gordon Co. is also attached to executive produce. Broken Record revolves around The Candies, the superstar girl group who on the nine-year anniversary of their breakup are forced to reunite for an unexpected encore after a tragic event brings them back together. The show tracks the journey of the four women of a certain age as they navigate changing tides in the music business and attempt to find their second acts. Broken Record is based on an original idea by Danny Rose (Scorpion, Cougar Town) and Justin Sylvester, who will co-exec produce. Jenni Ross will pen the script and exec produce alongside Danny Rose and Drew Comins. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «