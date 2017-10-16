Melissa Etheridge And Todd Rundgren Busted Earlier This Year

Melissa Etheridge and Todd Rundgren were each arrested for drugs on the U.S.-Canadian border in separate instances earlier this year, TMZ reports. “Melissa and Todd were both pinched in North Dakota after their tour buses were stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol,” TMZ reports. “According to docs, Melissa’s bus was returning to the U.S. on August 17. After a K-9 unit detected possible drugs, agents found marijuana oil.” “Cops say Melissa said she uses it to manage pain from cancer. That’s legal in Cali, where she lives, but in N.D. it’s still a no-no. She was booked for possession of a controlled substance … took a super pleasant mug shot, and pleaded not guilty.” TMZ also reports that Rundgren was arrested on September 9 when his bus was stopped and customs agents found 2 vapes and containers with liquid THC. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved