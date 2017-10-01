Miley Cyrus Drops Younger Now

Miley Cyrus has released her sixth studio album Younger Now. The new album includes the singles “Malibu” and “Inspired” plus a collaboration with her godmother, Dolly Parton. “I’ve been holding on to it,” Cyrus told Clara Amfo about Younger Now. “I wrote [the album’s first song] ‘Malibu’ in June of last year and then put it out April, May this year. It’s time. I’ve been holding on to it for too long!” Younger Now is Cyrus’s first full-length since 2015 collaborative album with The Flaming Lips, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. She released the solo album, Bangerz in 2013. Younger Now track list: 1. “Younger Now” 2. “Malibu” 3. “Rainbowland” featuring Dolly Parton 4. “Week Without You” 5. ‘Miss You So Much” 6. “I Would Die For You” 7. “Thinkin'” 8. “Bad Mood” 9. “Love Someone” 10. “She’s Not Him” 11. “Inspired” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «