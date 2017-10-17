Miley Cyrus Set To Appear On SNL

Miley Cyrus has signed on to perform on SNL next month. The show broke news of Cyrus’s appearance with their traditional Instagram post of various colored pieces of paper with the show’s date, the host, and the musical guest. Cyrus will hit the stage at SNL on November 4 and Larry David will serve at the host that night. The photo shares the caption: “#SNL returns on November 4 with host Larry David and musical guest @MileyCyrus! 12:03 AM – Oct 15, 2017” Cyrus also confirmed the news via social media writing: “performing on @nbcsnl November 4th!! ??????????.” Miley will be supporting her album Younger Now with the performance. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «