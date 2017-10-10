Original Foreigner Members Reunite In Michigan

The original members of Foreigner hit the stage for two nights in Michigan earlier this week as a celebration of the band’s 40th anniversary. The shows took place on October 6 and 7 at Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino and found the band’s original members reunited on stage for the first time in years. Prior to the October 6 concert, Mick Jones said: “Playing alongside Lou [Gramm], Dennis, Al, Ian and Rick again certainly brought back some special memories and we decided it would be the ultimate celebration to join together on one stage, and give the fans the best possible farewell to our fortieth anniversary.” Gramm added: “They made us feel very welcome and no attitudes or anything. It really felt like we all belonged onstage.” Some of the tracks performed over the course of the night were “Double Vision,” “Blue Morning, Blue Day,” “Long Long Way From Home,” “I Wanna Know What Love Is,” “Hot Blooded,” and “Dirty White Boy.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «