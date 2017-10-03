Pat Benatar Shares ‘Dancing Through The Wreckage’ Video

Pat Benatar has offered up her new video for the track “Dancing Through the Wreckage.” The track is featured in the upcoming new film Served Like a Girl, which follows the story of female service veterans who hold a fundraising beauty pageant to raise awareness for homeless veterans. The video, which was directed by Kii Arens, features a mix of Benatar’s performance and shots of female members of the armed forces, along with footage from the film. “‘Dancing Through the Wreckage’ is a powerful and inspirational song written for the veterans in Served Like a Girl,” Benatar said in a statement. “The film’s ability to showcase the hope and courage from these women sparked this song, and their message is one that must not go unheard.” She adds: “My whole mantra is that if you raise up one group, everyone benefits. So we’re trying to raise up all groups. This is an inclusive movement. It’s great for all of us to be out there, raising our voices and speaking up, but we need real change, and real people in place to make sure that change happens.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «