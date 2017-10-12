Paul McCartney Planning Eight Archive Releases

Paul McCartney has confirmed plans to release eight archival collection albums. All eight releases will come on November 17 and will include McCartney, McCartney II, Tug Of War, Pipes Of Peace, Paul and Linda McCartney: Ram, Paul McCartney and Wings: Band On The Run, Wings: Venus And Mars, and At The Speed Of Sound. Each of the releases will be pulled from his Paul McCartney Archive collection and will feature a CD digi-pak and 180-gram black vinyl single LP formats. There will also be a limited edition 180-gram color vinyl pressings. Each of the vinyl releases will also feature a download card and fully restored artwork. Titles and vinyl colors: Paul McCartney: McCartney – RED Paul McCartney: McCartney II – CLEAR Paul McCartney: Tug Of War – BLUE Paul McCartney: Pipes Of Peace – SILVER Paul and Linda McCartney: Ram – YELLOW Paul McCartney and Wings: Band On The Run – WHITE Wings: Venus And Mars – RED & YELLOW Wings: At The Speed Of Sound – ORANGE Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «