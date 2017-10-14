Paul McCartney Teams With PETA To Help Greyhounds

Paul McCartney has teamed with PETA for a new campaign to help abused greyhounds. The rock legend is lending his voice to the growing list of activists calling for the release of 150 dogs from an illegal canine blood bank in Texas. News of the abusive facility was first uncovered in a PETA documentary earlier this year and now Sir Paul is demanding that all dogs on hand be released immediately: “I have had dogs since I was a boy and loved them all dearly, including Martha who was my companion for about 15 years and about whom I wrote the song ‘Martha, My Dear,'” writes McCartney. “I join my friends at PETA in asking you to pay these greyhounds back, and to let them retire from the dirt-floored, barren conditions in which they are kept isolated and alone.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «