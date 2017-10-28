Paul McCartney Tributes Fats Domino

Paul McCartney has offered up his tribute to the late Fats Domino. The rock forefather died at the age of 89 earlier this week and McCartney hit the web to praise Domino, whom the Beatles counted as one of their biggest influences. “Rest in peace Fats Domino, the great rock ‘n’ roll pianist and singer who thrilled us in our early days in Liverpool,” McCartney wrote on his website. “His hit records like ‘Ain’t That a Shame,’ ‘Blueberry Hill,’ ‘I’m in Love Again’ and many others introduced us to the sounds of New Orleans rock ‘n’ roll.” He adds: “His voice, piano playing and musical style was a huge influence on us, and his appearance in the film The Girl Can’t Help It was truly magnificent.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «