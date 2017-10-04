Paul McCartney Tributes Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Paul McCartney has lent his voice to the legions of celebrities paying tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. The tribute came at the final show of the North American leg of his One On One tour in Detroit on Tuesday, October 2. “On such a terrible day, we’re going to celebrate the joy in life,” he said before leading into “Save Us.” He had previously hit Twitter with similar thoughts noting: “Even though this has been a very sad day, we’re going to celebrate the joys of life #OneOnOne.” He also paid tribute to the late Tom Petty who died suddenly this week, writing: “Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «