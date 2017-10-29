Pink Added To Lineup Of CMA Awards Performers

Pink has been added as a performer at the 2017 CMA Awards. She is also nominated for her first-ever CMA Award in 2017 for Musical Event of the Year for “Setting the World on Fire,” her duet with Kenny Chesney. Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker and Keith Urban will open the show with what a press release calls an “unprecedented collaboration.” Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks and Luke Bryan are among the artists previously announced to perform at the awards show. Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Keith Urban have also been announced as performers. The 2017 CMA Awards are scheduled to air on ABC on November 8, at 8pm. The ceremony will take place live at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the ceremony for the 10th year in a row. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «