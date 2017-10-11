Pink Confirms Australian Tour

Pink has confirmed plans for an Australian tour later this year. The run comes in support of her current release Beautiful Trauma and starts July 3 with two shows at Perth Arena. Other appearances will come in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. The pop icon is one of the largest touring acts ever in Australia, currently holding the record for the most tickets sold by a solo female artist. In 2013 on her The Truth About Love Tour, she gave 46 performances and sold more than 600,000 tickets. The stats handily outpace the biggest tours down under by Taylor Swift and Adele. Pink’s Beautiful Trauma Australia and New Zealand tour dates: July 3 — Perth Arena July 4 — Perth Arena July 10 — Adelaide Entertainment Centre July 11 — Adelaide Entertainment Centre July 16 — Rod Laver Arena , Melbourne July 17 — Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne July 19 — Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne July 20 — Rod Laver Arena , Melbourne Aug. 3 — Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Aug. 4 — Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Aug. 6 — Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Aug. 7 — Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Aug. 14 — Brisbane Entertainment Centre Aug. 15 — Brisbane Entertainment Centre Sept. 1 — Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, NZ Sept. 4 — Spark Arena (previously Vector Arena), Auckland, NZ Sept. 5 — Spark Arena (previously Vector Arena), Auckland, NZ Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «