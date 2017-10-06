Pink Drops New Single, Announces U.S. Tour

Pink has revealed a new track and a full slate of U.S. tour dates. The new single, titled “Whatever You Want,” is pulled from her most recent release Beautiful Trauma, which is currently available for pre-order and is set to drop on October 13. The tour is set to kick off at the Talking Stick Resort in Phoenix on March 1 and will run through June 2 when she’ll wrap at the Forum in Los Angeles. She will have direct support from Bleachers on selected dates. Beautiful Trauma 2018 Tour Dates: 03/01/18 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena 03/03/18 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena 03/05/18 Tulsa, OK BOK Center 03/06/18 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena 03/09/18 Chicago, IL United Center 03/12/18 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center 03/14/18 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center 03/15/18 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center 03/17/18 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse 03/18/18 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena 03/20/18 Toronto, ON* Air Canada Centre 03/23/18 Montreal, QC* Bell Centre 03/25/18 Detroit, MI* Little Caesars Arena 03/27/18 Louisville, KY* KFC Yum! Center 03/28/18 Cleveland, OH* Quicken Loans Arena 04/04/18 New York, NY* Madison Square Garden 04/07/18 Pittsburgh, PA* PPG Paints Arena 04/09/18 Boston, MA* TD Garden 04/13/18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center 04/14/18 Newark, NJ Prudential Center 04/16/18 Washington, DC* Capital One Arena (fka Verizon Center) 04/19/18 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena 04/21/18 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena 04/24/18 Orlando, FL Amway Center 04/25/18 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center 04/28/18 Houston, TX Toyota Center 05/01/18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center 05/08/18 Denver, CO Pepsi Center 05/09/18 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena 05/12/18 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena 05/13/18 Seattle, WA KeyArena 05/15/18 Portland, OR Moda Center 05/18/18 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena 05/22/18 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center 05/23/18 Ontario, CA Citizens Business Bank Arena 05/25/18 Anaheim, CA Honda Center 05/26/18 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena 05/28/18 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center 05/31/18 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center 06/02/18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
