Pink Joined Guns N’ Roses At MSG

Pink performed with Guns N' Roses at their recent show at New York's Madison Square Garden. The show took place on October 11 and the pop icon hit the stage with the band for their 1989 ballad "Patience." The rock legends thanked Pink for performing with them via Twitter, where they shared a video of the collaboration and captioned: "Thank you @Pink for joining us on stage to sing Patience tonight!" they wrote. To which she replied: "Oh. Yeah. Whatever. No problem," adding a string of overwhelmed looking emojis. The run features the "classic" lineup of GNR including Slash on guitar, Duff McKagan on bass and Axl Rose on vocals, drummer Frank Ferrer, guitarist Richard Fortus, and keyboardist Dizzy Reed.