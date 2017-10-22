Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once Tried To Punch Her

Pink has opened up about her competition at the top of the Pop genre and revealed that Christina Aguilera once tried to punch her. She opened up about the incident on Watch What Happens Live and says in the end it was all just a case of capricious youth. “We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I’m an alpha, and she’s an alpha,” Pink said of their feud during the “Plead the Fifth” segment. “I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We’re just very different, we’re very different. And we were very young and new.” When asked if that altercation turned physical Pink added: “Actually, she swung at me in a club. Hilarious! I was like, ‘What’s happening right now? What’s happening?'” She adds, however that they’re all on the same team now: “You have to learn – women have to learn how to support each other,” she added. “It’s not taught to each other in the playground.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «