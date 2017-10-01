Prince’s Boots Sold For Over $75K At Auction

A pair of Prince’s custom high-heeled boots sold at auction earlier this week for over $75,000. The late singer wore the boots on his 1987’s Sign o’ the Times Tour. Boston’s RR Auction acquired the boots from a former Paisley Park employee. The auction house suggests that Prince wore the shoes sporadically between 1986 and 1992, favoring them during his 34-date tour of Europe in 1987. As a result, the boots “exhibit wear consistent with Prince’s exuberant stage performances.” In addition to the boots, other Prince-related items that were sold included an advance pressing of Camille, an unreleased LP from 1986 which included several songs that surfaced the following year on Sign o’ the Times ($58,786), an all-access backstage pass from Prince’s 1980 tour with Rick James ($60,366), a handwritten set of lyrics to “The Ladder” ($26,866) and handwritten notes on the Purple Rain soundtrack ($51,322). Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «