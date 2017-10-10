R.E.M. Share Previously Unreleased Track

R.E.M. have released a stream of a previously unreleased track, titled “Devil Rides Backwards.” The track was recorded during the session that produced Automatic for the People and is being released as part of the 25th anniversary of that album. The full re-issue of the album will come on November 10 and will include a 4-disc set with over 20 previously unreleased tracks. Speaking of ‘Automatic For The People,’ bassist Mike Mills recently said: “Mortality is a theme that writers have chosen to work with throughout time. It speaks of the fragility and beauty of life and living life to the fullest in the present moment. It happens all too quickly and we all know that. I think it’s our most cohesive record.It’s the strongest from first to last.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «