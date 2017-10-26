Rascal Flatts To Join Dierks Bentley At CMA Awards

Rascal Flatts have revealed plans to connect with Dierks Bentley for a performance at the upcoming CMA Awards. This year’s event is scheduled to air on ABC on November 8, at 8PM ET. This year the band joins an impressive lineup of performers including Alan Jackson. Some of this year’s performers are also Single of the Year nominees including Little Big Town (“Better Man”), Jon Pardi (“Dirt on My Boots”) and Miranda Lambert (“Tin Man”). Announced 2017 CMA Awards Performers: Alan Jackson Brad Paisley and Kane Brown Brothers Osborne Carrie Underwood Chris Stapleton Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts Eric Church Garth Brooks Jon Pardi Little Big Town Luke Bryan Maren Morris and Niall Horan Miranda Lambert Old Dominion Reba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini Thomas Rhett Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «