Richie Sambora Says He’s Up For Bon Jovi Reunion

Richie Sambora says he'd be open to reuniting with his Bon Jovi bandmates at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction if they're voted in. The band is on the ballot for the first time since 2011 and Sambora says that should they garner the votes he'd love to hit the stage with the boys again. "It's a big honor, but to be honest with you, I feel like I'm already in the Hall Of Fame, because I've been playing with my peers and these guys that are in the Hall Of Fame, whether it's Bob Dylan or Jimmy Page and all these guys, for a long time. Anytime you walk onstage with Buddy Guy or B.B. King or something like that, I felt like I was already in Hall Of Fame. But it's still good to be recognized, obviously, and all that. It's a thrill." He hasn't played with the band since 2013 but says he'd be honored to join them if they're inducted: "Of course. Of course, man," he said. "Hey, look, at the end of the day, the great thing is that we made a lot of people happy, we put a lot of asses in the seats, we sold a lot of records and wrote some great songs that made a lot of people happy. So I guess if I do get in, I'll feel like it's maybe deserved or something like that. That's the way I look at it. We were out there playing for thirty-some-odd years and made a lot of people happy, so maybe that's a deserved thing."