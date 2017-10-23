Roy Orbison Hologram Tour Set For Next Year

A new Roy Orbison tour is set to kick off in the U.K. next year with a hologram of the star. The tour will feature a full live band including the London Philharmonic on some dates and Orbison’s son Alex says it’s exactly the kind of tour his father would have loved. “My dad was one of the first people to combine rock and roll with orchestral sound, so to see the full meal deal of having the big orchestra with my dad is really a dream set-up,” says Alex in a statement. The promoter, Danny Betesh, who promoted Orbison’s shows in the 1960s, said: “It’s immensely exciting to see Roy back on the stage in such a modern and creative way. His music never went away and now fans can enjoy seeing the live show and hearing all those much-loved songs.” The tour kicks off at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on April 8 and will make stops in Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Liverpool, London, and Bournemouth. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «