Russell Brand Speaks On Marriage To Katy Perry

Russell Brand has opened up about his brief marriage to Katy Perry. He spoke on their marriage and split with Wendy Williams. During the interview, he had nothing but praise for his ex and her handling of their relationship under such a microscope. “It’s a bit difficult to tell what’s going on in such a situation. But it was a very, very wonderful time,” he said. “She was lovely. She’s such a lovely person I’ve got nothing but love for her.” He also spoke on Katy’s massive $25 million payday for joining American Idol noting: “I don’t know much about American Idol or things like that,” Brand shared. “I certainly think that she’s probably a very good judge so I certainly wouldn’t comment on how much she’s earning in the negative. I certainly wish her all the best in all of her endeavors.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
Check Also
Eagles Set To Appear On Dan Fogelberg Tribute Album
The Eagles will appear on A Tribute to Dan Fogelberg with a cover of Dan Fogelberg's "Part of the Plan." A Tribute to Dan Fogelberg will feature Vince Gill delivering "Longer" with Amy Grant as well as recordings by Garth Brooks, Train, Boz Scaggs, Jimmy Buffett and others.More »