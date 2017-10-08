Russell Brand Speaks On Marriage To Katy Perry

Russell Brand has opened up about his brief marriage to Katy Perry. He spoke on their marriage and split with Wendy Williams. During the interview, he had nothing but praise for his ex and her handling of their relationship under such a microscope. “It’s a bit difficult to tell what’s going on in such a situation. But it was a very, very wonderful time,” he said. “She was lovely. She’s such a lovely person I’ve got nothing but love for her.” He also spoke on Katy’s massive $25 million payday for joining American Idol noting: “I don’t know much about American Idol or things like that,” Brand shared. “I certainly think that she’s probably a very good judge so I certainly wouldn’t comment on how much she’s earning in the negative. I certainly wish her all the best in all of her endeavors.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «