Sam Smith Shares New Album Details And Tour Dates

Sam Smith has confirmed new album details. as well as tour information for an upcoming jaunt. The new album is titled The Thrill of It All. Meanwhile, the tour is set to kick off on June 18 at the Air Canada Center in Toronto. He will continue on through July 14 when he'll wrap at American Airlines Arena in Miami. He recently dropped the album's lead single "Too Good at Goodbyes." About the track, he said: "This song is about me and about a relationship I was in," he explained during a recent interview. "This album actually is not all about me. There's about four songs that are about me, and the rest are about different things and different people in my life and what they've gone through." Dates: Here is the complete list of tour dates: 6/18/18 – Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON 6/19/18 – Bell Centre in Montreal, QC 6/22/18 – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI 6/23/18 – Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH 6/26/18 – TD Garden in Boston, MA 6/27/18 – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY 6/29/18 – Madison Square Garden in New York, NY 7/3/18 – Capital One Arena in Washington, DC 7/4/18 – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA 7/6/18 – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC 7/7/18 – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN 7/10/18 – Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, GA 7/11/18 – Amway Center in Orlando, FL 7/13/18 – Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL 7/14/18 – American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL