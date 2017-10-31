Shania Twain Opens Up About Film Role

Shania Twain has opened up about the production of her new film Trading Paint. The film stars John Travolta and Twain says that she had a lot of help from the veteran screen star throughout the process. “We finished it a couple weeks ago and that was just an incredible experience,” Twain tells Sounds Like Nashville. “I enjoyed it and I enjoyed getting to know John. He’s a very sweet person. I’ve known him for several years now just on short little chats, but now [working on] this movie, we got to know each other a little bit better. I’m just lucky to have this film experience because he’s been very nurturing. He coached me through it.” She adds: “I’m Becca in the movie. I’m a school teacher in a small southern town, just starting my life over from being a big city girl and I find love in a dirt car racer. It’s a really sweet movie and the actors are just so strong. I learned so much. It’s a whole new chapter of my life I wasn’t expecting because it was really last minute,” she says. “I wasn’t expecting it at all, so I love the spontaneity of it. That’s why I dove into it because I didn’t have too much time to think about it.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «