Shania Twain To Serve As DWTS Guest Judge

Shania Twain will serve as a guest judge and will also perform her song "Soldier" during Dancing With the Stars upcoming 'Movie Night,' according to People. The remaining contestants on the dancing competition show will pay tribute to memorable movie dance moments in the episode of DWTS that she'll be on. Previous years have featured choreography that channeled such films as Dirty Dancing, Slumdog Millionaire, Magic Mike and more. Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC on Mondays at 8pm. "Solider" is featured on Twain's latest studio album Now, her first full-length album in 15 years and recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top Country Albums charts. The album was only the second country album to hit number one this year.