Smokey Robinson Releasing First Solo Holiday Album

Smokey Robinson has revealed plans for his first ever solo Christmas album. The album, titled Christmas Everyday, is due out on November 30 and Robinson says that he's thrilled to give his first offering of holiday tracks. "I love the feeling of Christmas, what I call 'the Christmas aura,' and these are some of my absolute favorite songs," Robinson said in a statement. "Folks are going to be surprised by some of the arrangements." The set is currently in pre-order via amazon.com Christmas Everyday Track List 1. "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" (feat. Trombone Shorty) 2. "This Christmas" 3. "The Christmas Song" 4. "White Christmas" 5. "Silent Night" (feat. Mindi Abair) 6. "The Night That Baby was Born" 7. "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)" 8. "Christmas Everyday" (feat. Us The Duo) 9. "You're My Present" (feat. The Dap Kings) 10. "O' Holy Night" (feat. Take 6)