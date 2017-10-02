Steven Tyler Denies Reports He Had Heart Attack Or Seizure

Despite previous reports, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler denies having a seizure. The Boston Globe reported that Tyler recently suffered a seizure, which caused the band to cancel the last four shows of the trek due to what the band called Tyler’s “unexpected medical issues.” “It breaks my heart to have left this tour early. The band has never played better – just watch the hundred thousand people at Rock In Rio,” he wrote on Twitter. “I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is takin’ a rippin’ lead). Sorry to have cut the tour short, but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in thr States could perform. We’ve been to Tel Aviv, to Russia, to Rio, and all the in between. I guess it’s true what they say… that life’s a pisser when Eu’re A Peein’…” Affected shows were September 27 in Curitiba, Brazil; September 30 in Santiago, Chile; October 3 in Rosario, Argentina; and October 7 in Monterrey, Mexico. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «