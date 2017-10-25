Steven Tyler Returns To The Stage After Recent Health Issues

Steven Tyler has once again hit the stage after taking some time away due to health problems. He took the stage at the David Foster Foundation’s 30th annual concert at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia over the weekend. Aerosmith shelved a slate of European tour dates this fall when Tyler had to return to the U.S. for treatment. At the time, he noted that it wasn’t anything dire, but he couldn’t give his best performance. “[It’s not a] life-threatening condition,” he said at the time, noting that he had “to deal with this right away and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances.” Rumors quickly spread that he’d suffered a seizure, which was a rumor he quickly shut down: “It breaks my heart to have left this tour early … the band has never played better … just watch the 100,000 people at Rock In Rio. I give you all an A+ for creative speculations, but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is takin’ a rippin’ lead). Sorry to have cut the tour short, but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the States could perform.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «