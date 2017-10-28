Steven Van Zandt Says There Are ‘Five Crafts’ In Rock Music

Little Steven Van Zandt has shared some of his wisdom on the various skilled sets in rock and roll. During a recent interview with billboard.com, Van Zandt says that there are five different crafts that every rock musician needs to succeed. “When you first start you think it’s one craft – you think, ‘I play guitar, I’ll be okay,’ but there’s actually five crafts in rock ‘n’ roll,” he started. He says that any good rocker must learn about songs: “That’s the start of becoming an arranger,” he said. “The third craft is live performance. That’s the stage lot of folks are skipping now – the bar-band stage of your career. You’re playing your favorite songs that you’ve learned and analyzed, you’re learning how to interact with your band, how to interact with an audience.” He adds: “If you just start writing the minute you learn how to play, you’re not doing your homework,” he explained. “You learn from the masters. The fifth craft is recording, and it took [Springsteen and the E Street Band] a long time. It took us essentially five albums. It didn’t feel comfortable until The River. Oh yeah, Bruce had put together an interesting album with the third album, Born to Run. That certainly has a quality all of its own, but it was really bent into shape. It was a lot of work. I only visited those sessions occasionally.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «