Stevie Nicks Shares Memories Of Last Encounter With Tom Petty

Stevie Nicks has opened up about the last time she saw Tom Petty, which was when she opened for Petty and the Heartbreakers with her solo band at London’s Hyde Park. “It was interesting because Shania Twain had come to see me and to watch Tom,” she tells Billboard. “After I came off stage from my set, she came backstage. She was so funny. She said, “I’m going to be greedy right now. I need to watch this show with you.” Shania and I watched Tom’s show [from the side of the stage] and sang at the top of our lungs. I look back on that and what a magical moment that was: Shania got to stand there with me and watch my boys.” Petty passed away earlier this month at the age of 66 from cardiac arrest. He suffered the attack at his home in Malibu in the early hours of the morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «