Stevie Wonder Moving Charity Show To Staples Center

Stevie Wonder has moved his annual charity event into the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The holiday fundraiser, called House Full of Toys, has been held at the Microsoft Theater in LA since the venue’s opening but has expanded this year into its neighbor across the street. “Even though House Full of Toys will be celebrating 21 years, the joy of giving in the spirit of song will make this night such pleasured fun for the old and young,” Wonder said in a statement. Tickets for the event are set to go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. PST at axs.com. Wonder made headlines last month when he opened the Global Citizen festival by taking a knee in solidarity with NFL players in their effort to raise awareness of police brutality against non-white people: “Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America,” Wonder said as he took the stage. “But not just one knee, I’m taking both knees. Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world and our globe.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «