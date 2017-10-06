Sting Live DVD Coming In November

A new Sting live DVD, Sting: Live At The Olympia Paris, is coming next month. Sting: Live At The Olympia Paris captures Sting’s performance in Paris from April 2017. “Sting: Live At The Olympia Paris captures the musician’s critically-acclaimed guitar-driven rock tour as it hit the French capital for a very special performance at the iconic venue in April, 2017. Hailed “the show of a lifetime” (The Vancouver Globe & Mail), Live At The Olympia Paris celebrates highlights from across the 16-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career, with blistering performances of new songs from his latest album 57th & 9th including the infectious first single, “I Can’t Stop Thinking About You”, and the anthemic “50,000,” alongside classic hits from The Police as well as Sting’s solo career. Sting: Live At The Olympia Paris showcases the wide range of his eclectic style and songwriting influences in one momentous live show,” a press release for the DVD reads. Sting: Live At The Olympia Paris will be released on November 10. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «