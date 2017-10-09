Taylor Swift Confirms Two December Shows

Taylor Swift has announced plans for a pair of concerts this December. The shows will mark Swift’s first live performances in over eight months. The first show will come on December 2 at 99.7 Now’s Poptopia event in San Jose, California. Then on December 7 she will perform at B96 Chicago’s Jingle Bash alongside Backstreet Boys, Fifth Harmony, Khalid, Logic and Sabrina Carpenter, as Elle reports. The news comes as Swift recently fell under fire for requiring fans in the US to complete certain online tasks to get priority access to tickets. Her team explained the move writing: “If these same tickets were offered on the open market,” they said, “scalpers would snatch them up and fans would be paying thousands of dollars for them. Scalpers and bots will not take the time to engage in legitimate fan activity.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «