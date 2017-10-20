Taylor Swift Drops New Single ‘Gorgeous’

Taylor Swift has released “Gorgeous,” the third new song off of her upcoming new album Reputation. “You’re so gorgeous, I can’t say anything to your face/ ‘Cause look at your face/ And I’m so furious at you for making me feel this way/ But what can I say? You’re gorgeous,” she sings. Reputation will be released on November 10. “Gorgeous” follows previously released Reputation singles “.Ready for It?” and “Look What You Made Me Do.” The new album marks Swift’s sixth LP and first since 2014’s 1989. Swift has yet to announce a full track list for the album. Swift is set for a pair of concerts this December. The shows will mark Swift’s first live performances in over eight months. The first show will come on December 2 at 99.7 Now’s Poptopia event in San Jose, California. Then on December 7 she will perform at B96 Chicago’s Jingle Bash. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «