Taylor Swift Drops ‘…Ready For It?’ Video

Taylor Swift has dropped a new video for ".Ready For It?" the latest track off of her upcoming new album Reputation. The new clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, sees Swift wandering through the seedy alleys of a dark dystopian world before happening upon her sentient alter-ego. The video marks her second Reputation visual, following the video for lead single, "Look What You Made Me Do." "I see how this is gonna go/ Touch me and you'll never be alone," she sings on ".Read For It?" "I-island breeze and lights down low/ No one has to know." Reputation will be released on November 10. The singer has yet to reveal a full track list or tour dates in support of the album. Reputation marks Swift's sixth LP and first since 2014's 1989.