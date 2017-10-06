Taylor Swift Scores Six MTV E.M.A. Nominations

Taylor Swift scored six MTV E.M.A. nominations, including one for best-video for “Look What You Made Me Do.” Swift narrowly beat out Shawn Mendes, who has five nods, and Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar, who both have four apiece. Swift’s nominations are for Best Video, Best U.S. Act, Best Pop, Best Look, Biggest Fans, and Best Artist. In order to score some award wins however, she will have to best the likes of Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and Harry Styles in those categories. The E.M.A.s, which will be hosted by Rita Ora, will air on November 12. Swift will release her highly anticipated new album on November 10. The album features lead single “Look what You Made Me Do,” and is her first release since 2014’s 1989. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «