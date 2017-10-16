Taylor Swift Thrills UK Fans With Secret Session

A select few Taylor Swift fans in London were treated to an advanced preview of her new album Reputation at a secret listening party Friday evening. “Incredible,” “fire,” “a bop” and “so different yet so her” were some of the buzzwords that were used by the small group of Swift fans to describe the unreleased album. According to one fan, “LITERALLY EVERYONE WAS SOBBING.” In addition to hearing the entire Reputation album, those who were handpicked for the secret sessions also got to meet her and, based on some snapshots, leave with another special gift – a Reputation-era snake keychain with the city’s name on it. Swift introduced her fans-only secret sessions just before her last album, 1989, was released in 2014. At that time, she held special events at her places in London, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City and Westerly, Rhode Island. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved