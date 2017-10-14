Taylor Swift To Launch An App Later This Year

Taylor Swift is expanding her empire with a new iPhone app, ‘The Swift Line,’ which is set to be released later this year. Swift is working with mobile-games developer Glu Mobile on the new project. The Swift Life links all of Swift’s fans to each other and with her. Through the app, fans can also “collect Taymojis, stickers, pics, and more.” “I think you guys are really gonna like this,” Swift says in a new video message announcing the app. “I mean, I hope. It would be… it would be preferable if you did.” The Swift Life will be released as a beta “in limited territories” soon, launching globally sometime before the end of 2017 for iOS and Android devices. Glu Mobile has previously released games with other celebs, including Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «