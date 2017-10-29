Tears For Fears Announce UK Dates

Tears for Fears have confirmed plans for a UK tour this year. The run will kick off on Wednesday, May 2 at 3Arena in Dublin and will run through May 12 at the Brighton Center in Brighton. The run will mark the first tour for the iconic 80’s duo in 12 years. The band gave their first headlining show since 2005 earlier this week at London’s Royal Albert Hall with the BBC’s Jo Wiley reviewing: “They sound as fresh and modern now as they’ve ever done. Indeed, genius never goes out of fashion nor does extraordinary taste. They’ve nuanced palliate that leans on synth pop, prog, stadium rock, blues, disco, and Motown without ever really compromising their own voice.” May 2018 Weds 02 Dublin, 3Arena Fri 04 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Sat 05 Birmingham, Arena Birmingham Mon 07 Glasgow, SEC Armadillo Tues 08 Liverpool, Echo Arena Thurs 10 London, The 02 Fri 11 Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre Sat 12 Brighton, Brighton Centre Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «