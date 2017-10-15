Tears For Fears To Release Greatest Hits Collection

Tears for Fears have confirmed plans for a Greatest Hits release later this year. The release will include a selection of the band’s best loved tracks, along with two new songs “I Love You But I’m Lost” and “Stay.” The album is set for release on November 17. Some of the classic tracks included on the collection are “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Shout,” “Mad World,” “Head Over Heels” and “Woman In Chains.” In a press release about the new songs, the band wrote: “The single “I Love You But I’m Lost” bristles with the enigmatic energy of classic Tears For Fears, while the subtle acoustic “Stay” ranks among their most emotional fare. Both fit comfortably alongside the anthems that have defined three generations.” TRACKLISTING: 1.Everybody Wants To Rule The World 2.Shout 3.I Love You But I’m Lost* 4.Mad World 5.Sowing The Seeds Of Love 6.Advice For The Young At Heart 7.Head Over Heels 8.Woman In Chains 9.Change 10.Stay* 11.Pale Shelter 12.Mothers Talk 13.Break It Down Again 14.I Believe 15.Raoul And The Kings Of Spain 16.Closest Thing To Heaven Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «