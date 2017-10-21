The Eagles Share Live Version Of ‘Hotel California’

The Eagles have unveiled a previously unreleased live rendition of their signature hit “Hotel California.” The new version is set for release as part of the band’s 40th anniversary re-release of the album of the same name, which is due out November 24. The live version was recorded at Forum in Los Angeles in October 1976 just two weeks before the legendary album was released. The new live rendition is just one of ten new tracks that are included on the re-release that have never been released. The band is currently on their “An Evening With.” tour. “We’ve got some new blood. We all know the songs pretty good, but we just have to run the drill,” Joe Walsh said about adding Vince Gill to fill in for the late Glenn Frey. “It’s like being an athlete and doing the reps to get into shape. The new guys [Deacon Frey and Gill] have to get to the point where it’s automatic or it’s transparent.” Eagles Tour Dates October 24 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center October 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «