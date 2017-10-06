Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Announce Co-Album And Lead Single

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have announced plans for their joint album together. The project will feature a lead-off single titled “The Rest of Our Life” and the pair broke the news in various social media posts this week. “Our first album together is going to be here Nov. 17!” Hill, 50, tweeted. “New single & video for ‘The Rest of Our Life is out today.” McGraw also hit Twitter about the new album writing: “Excited to announce our new album and new single . . . Thanx for being a part of our journey.” It’s just the most recent collaboration for the pair, who also recently worked on the track “Keep Your Eyes on Me,” for the film The Shack. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «