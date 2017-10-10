Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Share ‘The Rest Of Our Life’ Video

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have shared their new video for the track ‘The Rest of Our Life.’ The track finds the pair musing on their commitment to one another and the weight of marriage in a relationship. McGraw sings: “I got something to run past you / I just hope I say it right / So I take your hand and ask you / Have you made plans for the rest of your life?” and Hill responds, “I’ve been making plans for children / Since I’ve been looking in your eyes.” The video was directed by Grant Singer, about whom Hill noted: “[Singer] captured the essence of the song in a way that was a little juxtaposed from the actual lyric of the song,” Hill tells AOL. Adds McGraw, “His vision for it was so unique. To take the song and turn it into an argument was really a cool idea. “Both Tim and I agreed the first time we heard that song, it reminded me of us, and the feeling that we had the first time that we admitted and decided that we were gonna be married,” Hill says. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «