Tim McGraw And Faith Hill To Be Named Legends Of Live Honorees

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be named this year's Legends of Live Honorees, Billboard's highest accolade in the live entertainment space, at Billboard's annual Touring Conference. "As the live music business continues to grow and expand its influence, Billboard's TC&A celebrates the individuals and companies involved in bringing the magic of live music to fans everywhere," said John Amato, President of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group. "Sadly, live music events have become ground-zero for some of the most horrific moments in recent history. While we cannot make sense of these acts of violence, live music remains a bedrock of our culture and will continue to serve as a common thread of inclusiveness and celebration. I'm proud that Billboard continues to bring together the touring community to commemorate the spirit and significance of live music." The Billboard Touring awards will be held November 14. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Senior Correspondent Hasan Minhaj will pay tribute to the artists, executives, companies and venues behind this year's top tours. Lil Uzi Vert will receive the Breakthrough Artist award and this year's Humanitarian Award will be given to Everytown for Gun Safety, the most influential gun violence prevention advocacy organization in the country.