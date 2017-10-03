Tim McGraw And Faith Hill To Headline European Country Festival

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been announced as the first headlining acts for the 2018 C2C: Country to Country Festival in Europe. This will mark the second time that McGraw has headlined C2C after playing his first ever U.K. show during the festival’s first year. Next year will mark the sixth year of the C2C: Country to Country Festival. The rest of the C2C 2018 line-up will be unveiled on Friday, October 6 at London’s Bush Hall by BBC Radio 2’s Bob Harris. The launch event is part Country Music Week’s New Country US Night featuring; Logan Brill, Temecula Road, Levi Hummon and Walker McGuire. The three-day festival takes over the O2 arena in London, Glasgow’s SSE Hydro, and the 3Arena in Dublin from March 9-11, 2018. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «