Tina Turner Makes Rare Public Appearance At London Launch Of Tina

Tina Turner made a special appearance at the launch of a new bio-musical based on her life. The show is titled Tina and is currently in previews, but formally opens at the April 17 at London's Aldwych Theatre. The show stars Tony nominee Adrienne Warren in the leading role as Turner. "Growing up watching Tina, I knew how to shake my hips before I could tie my shoes," said Warren. "I am elated, honored and humbled. Meeting and working with Tina is and will always be one of the great moments of my life." "From the moment I met her at our last workshop I saw her exceptional talent," Turner said of Warren. "Playing this role will require immense physical and emotional commitment, and bravery, too." The pair took the stage together in London earlier this week for a series of duets to kick off the preview season.